PM Modi Prays for Ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s ‘Speedy Recovery’
AIIMS officials had confirmed late on Wednesday that Singh was admitted with fever and that his condition is stable.
Reacting to Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's admission to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he came down with a fever, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Thursday, 14 October, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.”
Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited AIIMS to meet Manmohan Singh.
After meeting Dr Singh, Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi, "Today, I met former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji at AIIMS, New Delhi and inquired about his health. I wish him a speedy recovery."
According to ANI, AIIMS officials had confirmed late on Wednesday that Dr Singh was admitted with fever and that his condition is stable.
The 89-year-old former Prime Minister is being treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, PTI reported.
Earlier this year, Dr Singh had been admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 during the second wave of infections.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.