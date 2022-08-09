First Batch of Indian Students Stuck Back Home Will Arrive 'Very Soon': China

Asked at what stage is the process of the list provided by the Indian Embassy here about the Indian students wanting to return, he said the relevant information will be released soon.

China is currently processing the list of hundreds of Indian students wanting to return to the country to re-join their colleges.

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to COVID visa restrictions.

India has submitted a list of several hundred students after China sought the names of those wanting to return immediately to pursue their studies.