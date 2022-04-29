After Over 2 Years, China to Permit ‘Some’ Indian Students to Return

The Chinese government announced on Friday, 29 April, that it will allow ‘some’ Indian students to return to China and continue their education, after more than two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a media briefing in Beijing that plans for the return of Indian students have already started and they are now only waiting for the Indian government to provide a list of names of students who plan to return to China, reported PTI.

He said,