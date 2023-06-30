FIR Against Muslim Couple After Ruckus in Mumbai Society Over Sacrificial Goats

On the evening of 27 June, tensions flared in the JP Infra housing society at Mira Road after Yasmeen and her husband Mohsin brought home sacrificial goats for Eid.

The family was confronted by approximately 200 residents at the society's gate for bringing goats.

Mohsin and his wife alleged that the mob cornered them by chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

"When we reached the entrance of our society, two men approached our car and began knocking the window. They asked for my exact address. When I refused, the matter escalated and my wife intervened to stop them. Soon, the crowd started chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans," Mohsin had earlier told The Quint.

Yasmeen had also filed a police complaint against against 11 people at the same police station under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including the above four sections in addition to unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing harm and wrongful restraint.