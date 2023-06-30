FIR Against Muslim Couple After Ruckus in Mumbai Society Over Sacrificial Goats

Two days after tensions flared up in Mumbai's JP Infra society after residents Mohsin Khan and his wife Yasmeen were allegedly harassed by a crowd of over 200 people over bringing home sacrificial goats ahead of Eid-al-Adha, an FIR was registered against the Muslim couple at Mira Road's Kashimira Police Station.
Based on a complaint by Suman Mehndiratta, 63, a resident of the same society, the FIR was filed under four sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including assault on women, insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, criminal intimidation, and criminal common intention.
"At 4 pm on 27 June, Mohsin Khan brought two goats inside the society, but instead of halting his vehicle at the gate, he took it straight to the parking area and took the goats to his house from there. He also said that he was going to bring 40 more goats," Mehndiratta alleged in the FIR.
Earlier, another FIR against 11 people, based on a complaint by Yasmeen in connection with the same case.
A Quick Recap
On the evening of 27 June, tensions flared in the JP Infra housing society at Mira Road after Yasmeen and her husband Mohsin brought home sacrificial goats for Eid.
The family was confronted by approximately 200 residents at the society's gate for bringing goats.
Mohsin and his wife alleged that the mob cornered them by chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.
"When we reached the entrance of our society, two men approached our car and began knocking the window. They asked for my exact address. When I refused, the matter escalated and my wife intervened to stop them. Soon, the crowd started chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans," Mohsin had earlier told The Quint.
Yasmeen had also filed a police complaint against against 11 people at the same police station under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including the above four sections in addition to unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing harm and wrongful restraint.
What Does the FIR Against the Muslim Couple Say?
According to the FIR filed by Mehndiratta, on June 20, her husband Shyamsundar Mehndiratta received an email on the society's email address from Sadiq Mapari, also a resident of the society, requesting a space to keep a goat within the society's premises from June 25 to June 28.
He, however, was denied permission and told that the matter would be decided during the next annual general meeting (AGM).
She further alleged that on 25 June, there was a meeting at Kashimira Police Station where people were orally told to follow their society's Eid ul-Adha rules.
"Despite being denied permission, Mohsin brought the goats into the society, and when I too asked him about it, he said he will bring more goats and cut them right here...he said that I’ve only brought one goat now, I’ll bring a hundred more," Mehndiratta alleged in the FIR.
Mehndiratta stated in the FIR that Mohsin came at the gate around 8:30 p.m. on June 27, and when security stopped him to check his car and requested him to open the boot, he refused. Then she and six other people standing nearby requested Mohsin to open the truck, but he abused them.
In the FIR, Mehndiratta also claimed that Mohsin verbally abused her after she confronted him. "When I asked Mohsin why was he fighting with me he said 'the old woman is here (बुड्ढी आ गई)' and started abusing me," she alleged.
"After this, Yasmeen started calling people and I told her not to call people over the phone. While this was happening, Yasmeen and Mohsin ran towards me and Mohsin shoved me by pushing me on my chest," she claimed in her complaint.
Speaking to The Quint, Sandip Sitaram Kadam, the officer in charge of the Kashimira Police Station said, "The complainant has given us a complaint about assault, pushing around, and verbal abuse. The investigation is underway."
The Quint also contacted Jitendra Yuvraj Patil, the investigating officer in Yasmeen's FIR. "Investigation is ongoing," he stated. "...because this is a communal matter, no arrests have been made. We can't arrest people directly because it will create a law and order problem. We'll start by gathering evidence."
'We Are Not Wrong, Won't Run Away'
"We did nothing wrong. We will not run away," said an inconsolable Yasmeen adding that she is only concerned about her child.
"I don't want to be away from my child," she said.
Yasmeen intends to send her child to live with relatives for the next three days till things calm down. "But he doesn't want this but we'll have to send him away for his own safety," she added.
"I would never have brought the goats home if I had known this would happen," she said.
'Eid Not The Same This Year'
For Yasmeen and her family, Eid is not the same this year.
"Everyone is staring at us. While I was in the lift, a child asked her mother, "Am I the same woman who was on YouTube?" she said, adding that they had gone "viral" for no reason.
"People and reporters have been coming to my floor and knocking on our door since 9 am yesterday. My family no longer has any privacy," she said.
Yasmeen said that 2-3 Hindu residents who are not currently in India tried to speak up for them in the society's WhatsApp group. Other residents, however, demanded that they be removed.
"They've been brainwashed. Even my friends were a part of the mob," she said.
