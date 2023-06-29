'Mob Attacked Us': Tensions in Mumbai Society Over Family Bringing Goats for Eid

(*Name changed to protect identity)

"They called me a terrorist and threatened to slaughter a pig inside my house," alleged Mohsin Khan, 31, as he struggled to come to terms with what transpired in his housing society in Mumbai on the evening of 27 June.

Residents of JP North Garden City in Mira Road area, Mohsin his wife Yasmeen, and their 4-year-old child were in for a shock as they returned home at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. Their car was stopped at the society's main gate by a crowd of approximately 200 people allegedly over the family bringing home two goats ahead of Eid al-Adha on 29 June.

"When we reached the entrance of our society, two men approached our car and began knocking the window. They asked for my exact address. When I refused, the matter escalated and my wife intervened to stop them. Soon, the crowd started chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans." Mohsin told The Quint.

As tensions escalated, an FIR was filed against 11 people at the Kashimira Police Station under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on a woman, voluntarily causing harm, wrongful restraint, insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and criminal intimidation.