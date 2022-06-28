Maharashtra Live | 'Not Frightened by ED', Says Raut; Fadnavis Heads to Delhi
With all eyes locked on Maharashtra amid the escalating political crisis, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut addressed the media, saying that the party was fighting the second war of Independence.
Meanwhile, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has left for Delhi, reports say.
"Even if you arrest me from here, I am not frightened. We are fighting the second war of Independence. I am a law abiding citizen and will go to ED whenever I am free," Raut said on Tuesday, referring to the situation in the state amid which he has received summons from the Enforcement Directorate.
On Monday, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party has not held any talks with Shinde nor has received any proposal from the rebel faction.
This comes right after the Maharashtra BJP core committee meeting at Fadnavis' residence to discuss the present political situation in the state.
On Monday, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court issued notice on the petition by Shinde against the Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs
The court also granted relief to rebel MLAs, extending the time for the petitioners to submit their responses to the disqualification notices till 11 July
The apex court on Monday refused to pass any interim order on the plea that there should not be any floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly till 11 July
Uddhav Thackeray stripped nine rebel cabinet ministers of their portfolios and handed them over to others
The Enforcement Directorate issued fresh summons to Sena national spokesperson Sanjay Raut
The CM was ready to resign on 22 June after it was clear that there was "no way out" of the political crisis, ANI reported
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the rebel MLAs who have sold their souls are like "the walking dead"
Devendra Fadnavis Leaves for Delhi
BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly left for Delhi, a day after the Supreme Court issued notice on Shinde's plea against Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs.
Raut's Lawyers Reaches ED Office, to Seek More Time for Appearance
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's lawyer reached Mumbai's ED office in a bid to seek more time for Raut to appear before the agency.
Rebel MLAs Can Rest in Assam Till 11 July, No Work For Them Here: Sanjay Raut
Addressing the media, Raut said that it is an order for the rebel MLAs to rest in Guwahati till 11 July.
"There is no work for them in Maharashtra," Raut said, speaking about the SC order allowing Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by 11 July.
Floor Test Likely, Shinde Consulting Lawyers: Sources to NDTV, Indian Express
Rebel leader Eknath Shinde is reportedly planning to approach Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and apprise him of their decision to withdraw support from the MVA alliance, The Indian Express reported. If this were to happen, a floor test is likely.
Sources also told NDTV that the Shinde-faction is consulting lawyers over the Constitutional provisions for holding a floor test.
