College Principal in Gujarat Asks Students To Become BJP 'Page Pramukhs'

Vaishnav said that "All institutes of Bhavnagar Stree Kelavani Mandal Trust focus on developmental and educational activities and do not associate themselves with any political programme."

“The incharge principal accepted her mistake and has told us she had no personal interest in getting students enrolled as BJP members," he added.

Congress Bhavnagar City Unit Chief Prakash Vaghani said that there are many other institutes “that work under the BJP, and the party controls them.”

The BJP, which has been ruling the state for 27 years, has begun a primary membership drive ahead of Assembly polls to be conducted in December this year.