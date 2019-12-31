55 Sikh Devotees Booked for Violating Section 144 in Uttar Pradesh
About 55 Sikh devotees have been booked for violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) for taking out a religious procession from Kiratpur Gurdwara in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on 29 December to commemorate the Shahidi Diwas, the martyrdom of the sons of Guru Govind Singh.
The police said that the procession was taken out without seeking permission from the administration and hence, amounted to a violation of section 144.
The police have also seized a car with saffron flags that was a part of the procession.
No Intention to Create Disturbance
According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar Upadhaya, the devotees have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.
The village head of the Kheri Naubaramad village, Ranjeet Singh, however, said they had sought permission from the sub-divisional magistrate of Kalinagar circle, Hari Om Sharma, but he declined.
The president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has been apprised of the matter and he has reportedly criticised the police for the action.
Sirsa was quoted as having said that he would take up the matter with the Uttar Pradesh Police administration and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.
