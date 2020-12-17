Farmers Have Right to Protest If It Doesn’t Endanger Life: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 17 December, stated that it is the fundamental right of the farmers to protest, as long as the protest is constitutional and does not destroy property or endanger life, while hearing a batch of petitions against the farmers’ protest.

An SC bench led by CJI Bobde was hearing the petitions seeking removal of farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre’s farm laws.

“We recognise that the farmers have a right to protest. But we are (deciding) on the mode of protest. We will ask the Union what can be done to alter the nature of protesting which will ensure that the rights of others are not affected,” LiveLaw quoted CJI Bobde as saying.