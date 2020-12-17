Farmers Have Right to Protest If It Doesn’t Endanger Life: SC
The CJI also suggested that an independent committee can have P Sainath, Bhartiya Kisan Union and others as members.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 17 December, stated that it is the fundamental right of the farmers to protest, as long as the protest is constitutional and does not destroy property or endanger life, while hearing a batch of petitions against the farmers’ protest.
An SC bench led by CJI Bobde was hearing the petitions seeking removal of farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre’s farm laws.
“We recognise that the farmers have a right to protest. But we are (deciding) on the mode of protest. We will ask the Union what can be done to alter the nature of protesting which will ensure that the rights of others are not affected,” LiveLaw quoted CJI Bobde as saying.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday had issued a notice to the Centre over a bunch of petitions seeking the removal of protesting farmers from the Delhi border, and told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that it intended to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmer unions across India, the government and other stakeholders to resolve this issue.
The CJI said that the "Centre and farmers have to talk. We are thinking of an impartial and an independent committee, with the knowledge of agriculture and hear both sides and give a report on what needs to be done.”
CJI also suggested that the independent committee can have P Sainath, Bhartiya Kisan Union and others as members.
Can Centre Commit to Not Implement Farm Laws? Asks CJI
While speaking on the three contentious farm laws, the apex court asked the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, if the central government can commit to not implement the farm laws while the court hears the petition seeking the removal of the farmers from the protest site.
“Can the Union say no executive action will be taken under the laws in order to facilitate the negotiations,” LiveLaw quoted CJI Bobde as asking.
The AG replied that he will get back after taking instructions from the central government, LiveLaw reported.
We Are Familiar With Farmers’ Plight: CJI
“We are familiar with the plight of the farmers. We are Indians. We are sympathetic towards the farmers. But we are on the manner of protests. You (farmers) have to only alter the way the protest is going. We will ensure you can plead your case and thus we are thinking of forming a committee,” said CJI.
Stating that the farmers have the right to protest, the CJI said that the court will not interfere with it. “You carry on the protest. The purpose of protest must be served to talking to someone. You cannot sit in protest for years,” CJI Bobde added.
SC on Validity of Farm Laws
Speaking on the validity of the farm laws, CJI Bobde said that the court will not be deciding on the validity of the laws as yet.
“The first and the only thing we will decide today is regarding the farmers' protest and the fundamental right of citizens to move. The question of the validity of laws can wait,” CJI Bobde said.
While hearing the plea, the CJI also said that the national capital cannot be blocked.
“We are not on the extent of blocking. It is not as if Delhi is choked,” LiveLaw quoted CJI as saying.
On Coronavirus
AG KK Venugopal said that the blockade of road is a violation of Article 19, impacting the right to movement. “None of them are wearing masks and they are sitting in large crowds. When they go back to their villages, they will spread COVID across India,” AG Venugopal said.
On Vacation Bench
Speaking on the farmers’ representative committee, AG Venugopal said that if the farmer unions boycott the protest, then the committee will not serve a purpose.
“We have a list of unions who took part in the discussion, we can serve those unions.”
The CJI replied that the court will direct the notice to be served and hear it on Saturday, 19 December. “We can pass orders only after hearing farmers. We can indicate what we propose to do. And a vacation Bench can hear it,” CJI added.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
