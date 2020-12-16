Farmers Harden Stance on Laws, Threaten to Block Chilla Border
Catch all the updates on the farmers’ protests here.
As the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 21, the farmers protesting at the Singhu border threatened to completely block the Delhi-Noida border on Wednesday, 16 December.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said that the farm acts have been welcomed in states across the country and that the government is willing to continue dialogue with genuine farmer unions.
The farmer union leaders during the press conference at Singhu border said that the fight over the new farm laws has reached a stage where they are “determined to win it no matter what.”
- Four Punjab farmers returning from protest sites near Delhi borders were killed in two separate road accidents on Tuesday
- Addressing a crowd in Gujarat’s Kutch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 15 December, said the farmers who are protesting have been misguided
- Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday staged a protest near the BJP headquarters, demanding a repeal of the Centre’s new farm laws
SC to Hear Plea for Immediate Removal of Blockade Today
The Supreme Court will hear a plea today seeking immediate removal of protesting farmers who have blocked several border points of Delhi during their agitation.
Farmers Harden Stance Over Farm Laws
"The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws'. We are saying we will make you do it. The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal told journalists at Singhu border on Tuesday, according to NDTV.
"We are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals," he reportedly added.
Farmers Threaten to Block Chilla Border Again
Farmers have been staging a dharna on the Delhi border in protest against the three agricultural laws brought in by the government. Now, the farmers are warning to again block the Chilla border that had re-opened for the last few days.
BJP Govt 'Defaming' Farmers Instead of Listening to Them: Akhilesh Yadav
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that instead of listening to farmers, the BJP government was "defaming" their protests against the Centre's new agriculture laws. Yadav alleged that the BJP only misleads people.
