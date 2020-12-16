Anti-CAA & Farm Laws: How the 2 Protests Are Different Yet Similar

It’s been a little over a year since the Union government passed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which led to nationwide protests and communal riots.

A year later as India sees large-scale dissent at the national capital and adjoining areas, The Quint spoke to activists who said that the nature of both the farmers’ protests and the CAA-NRC protests is radically different.

While the former is a movement against ‘corrupt laws’, the latter was a movement against a ‘communal law’, they said.