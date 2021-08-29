Farmer Injured in Karnal Lathi-Charge Dies of Heart Attack, BKU Leader Says

A farmer who had been injured in police lathicharge in Karnal, died of a heart attack, Senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said on Sunday, 29 August.

In a tweet, Chaduni wrote, “Brother Sushil Kajal, who was owned one and a half acres of farming land, was giving his share in the movement for the past nine months. He had suffered serious injuries in the police lathi-charge at Karnal Toll Plaza yesterday and at night he succumbed to a heart attack… The farming community will always remember his sacrifice."