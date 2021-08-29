Farmer Injured in Karnal Lathi-Charge Dies of Heart Attack, BKU Leader Says
"The farming community will always remember his sacrifice," senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni wrote on Twitter.
A farmer who had been injured in police lathicharge in Karnal, died of a heart attack, Senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said on Sunday, 29 August.
In a tweet, Chaduni wrote, “Brother Sushil Kajal, who was owned one and a half acres of farming land, was giving his share in the movement for the past nine months. He had suffered serious injuries in the police lathi-charge at Karnal Toll Plaza yesterday and at night he succumbed to a heart attack… The farming community will always remember his sacrifice."
A day earlier, on 28 August, farmers were reportedly protesting a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal when the Haryana Police resorted to lathi-charge.
As per reports, several farmers were injured as the police used riot gear to disperse them. One visual shared on social media shows a man holding a bandage to his head, with blood on his shirt and leg.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha slammed the Haryana police for their “brutal actions” and have demanded the dismissal of Karnal's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha who, in a viral video, was heard instructing to the police to “crack their (protesting farmers') heads”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.