'Crack Their Heads': Karnal DM Instructs Cops About Haryana Protesting Farmers

"It is very simple and clear. Whoever he is, wherever he is from, no one should be allowed to reach there. We will not let this line be breached at any cost. Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard... It's very clear, there is no need for any instruction, just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed... crack their heads," said Sinha in the video.

Speaking to ANI after the video went viral, Sinha said that the statement was made to "use force proportionately" in response to the stone pelting by protesting farmers.