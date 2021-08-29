Threw Stones at Cops, Blocked Highway: Khattar Defends Police Action on Farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has defended the police action against protesting farmers in Karnal on Saturday, 28 August, saying that they had promised peaceful protests but had instead thrown stones at the police force and blocked the highways.

Haryana Police on Saturday had lathi-charged several farmers blocking National Highway-3 and the Delhi-Amritsar Highway to protest against police brutality against other farmers in Karnal.

The farmers were reportedly protesting a meeting chaired by CM Khattar in Karnal. The clashes between the police forces and farmers reportedly took place near the Bastar toll plaza

According to PTI, around 10 people were injured in Saturday's incident.