52-Year-Old Farmer Dies by Suicide at Tikri Border, Leaves a Note

Late evening on Saturday, 6 February, a 52-year-old farmer from Jind in Haryana died by suicide at Tikri Border. The deceased, Karamveer Singh, was found hanging from a tree in a park. He hailed from Singhwaal village in Jind.

Allegedly, a suicide note has also been recovered, which blames the government for the delay in reaching a conclusion on farm laws. The purported note, accessed by The Quint reads: