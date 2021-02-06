Police Examining Videos on Farmers Protest Uploaded From Abroad
The police said they are examining the videos and footage with the help of advanced forensic software.
The Delhi Police on Saturday, 6 February, said that its cyber cell was analysing videos that were being uploaded on the ongoing farmers’ protests from foreign locations.
“Objectionable videos are being examined. Cyber-world has no boundaries, things can be uploaded from anywhere. The investigation goes forward by locating their coordinates, the cyber cell is working on it,” Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told news agency ANI.
Speaking on the violence that unfolded during the Republic Day tractor rally organised by the protesting farmers, Biswal said, “We are examining the videos and footage, that have to come as evidence, with the help of advanced forensic software. Our team is working to get clear pictures of the rioters. Our next step will be to identify these people.”
He said that the police are examining the videos and footage with the help of advanced forensic software and have issued pictures of 50 people on Friday. Biswal added that the police have also announced a reward leading to arrest of those who have been identified.
Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police had informed the Delhi High Court that a total of 43 FIRs had been registered regarding the 26 January violence.
The Delhi Police had also said that they will be probing the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests in India shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter as she announced her support to the agitation.
(With ANI inputs.)
