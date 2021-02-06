‘These Are All of Our Issues’: Meena Harris on Farmers’ Protests

On Wednesday, 3 February, she had drawn links between the attack on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, and the clamp down on farmers by the state, saying, that “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault.”

Besides pushback from pro-farm laws groups, the Ministry of External Affairs had also put out a statement condemning the outpouring of international support, which said that these comments were “sensationalist” and “neither responsible nor accurate.”