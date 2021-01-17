Farm laws Will Help Increase Income of Farmers, Asserts Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 17 January, asserted that the three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently would enable farmers to increase their income manifold, as they will be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country, and to anyone for the highest price.

"The farm laws will help farmers to increase their income manifold, as they can sell their crop to whoever offers the highest price to them," said Shah in Hindi at Bagalkot in Karnataka's northwest region, about 475 km from Bengaluru.

Addressing a huge public rally (Jansevak Samavesh) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College ground in the town on the second day of his visit to the southern state, Shah said the Narendra Modi government was committed to improve the welfare of farmers, as it had been working for them since it came to power six years ago in 2014.