‘Most Farmers Favour New Laws’: Tomar Ahead of Next Round of Talks

On Sunday, 17 January, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said that most of the farmers and experts are in favour of the farm laws. The next round of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ unions over the three contentious agriculture laws will be held on Tuesday.

“Most of the farmers and experts are in favour of farm laws. After Supreme Court's order, the laws cannot be implemented. Now we expect that farmers discuss the laws clause-wise on 19 January and tell government what they want other than the repeal of the laws,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.