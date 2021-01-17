‘Will Not Unfurl Tricolour at Red Fort on 26 Jan’: Farmers’ Union
On Monday, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Centre’s application seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally.
Ahead of the tractor rally planned by protesting farmers on Republic Day, Mandip Nathwan, convener of Haryana’s Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, denied that farmers would unfurl the Tricolour at Red Fort and said “such statements are not in the interest of the farmers.”
“It’s being said that farmers would unfurl Tricolour at the Red Fort and tractors and tanks would roll together (on 26 January). No such programme has been finalised by the Morcha. Such statements are not in the interest of farmers,” he told ANI on Sunday, 17 January.
He further alleged that some people want to turn the agitation violent. “On behest of government, some people want to turn this agitation violent. This agitation is against policies of government, and not against Delhi. We should implement strategy finalised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and continue it peacefully,” he added.
SC to Hear Centre’s Plea on 18 January
On Monday, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the application filed by the Centre, through Delhi Police is seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally on 26 January.
The three-judge bench will be headed by the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.
The Centre had earlier moved the apex court, seeking an injunction to restrain any vehicle protest march, including tractors and trolleys, in Delhi on Republic Day. It stated that the right to protest is subject to countervailing public order or interest.
The Supreme Court, on 12 January, issued a notice on the Delhi Police's application.
In an affidavit filed through the Delhi Police, the Centre said: “Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions would not only be against the law and order, public order, public interest but would also be a huge embarrassment for the nation,” according to IANS.
On 12 January, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre’s three farm laws till further notice, and constituted its expert committee which will take inputs from all the relevant stakeholders regarding the protests and the farmers’ concerns.
On 11 January, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said the court was “extremely disappointed” with the Centre over its approach to the farmers protests, and reiterated its intent to form an expert committee to examine the concerns raised by farmers against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.