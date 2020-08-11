Families Claim Army ‘Staged’ Encounter of 3 in Shopian This July

Twenty-two-year-old shepherd, Rashid Khatana’s sleep was cut short by a barrage of gunshots at around 2 am on 18 July. But an eerie calm soon returned to this south Kashmir village, the guns fell silent, and Khatana was back in bed.

At around 5 am, the gunfire resumed, this time with greater intensity. Now, Khatana could not sleep.

“There were two blasts. Then a lull followed and it was all over. As time passed, people began moving towards the building from where the sound of blasts had emanated,” Khatana said at his home in Amshipora village of Shopian district.

At sunrise, rumours started doing the rounds about what had transpired during the night. Later in the day, the army issued a statement, claiming it has killed three suspected militants in an encounter in the village.