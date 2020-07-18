3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian District

Three militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, 18 July.

The gunfight took place in Amshipora village in Shopian.

"A joint operation was launched early Saturday morning. While laying the cordon, the security forces were fired upon from the cow shed of the lone house in the orchard. A firefight ensued. Joint operation is in progress," the army had earlier said.