3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian District

The gunfight took place in Amshipora village in Shopian.

IANS
Published18 Jul 2020, 08:37 AM IST
India
1 min read

Three militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, 18 July.

The gunfight took place in Amshipora village in Shopian.

"A joint operation was launched early Saturday morning. While laying the cordon, the security forces were fired upon from the cow shed of the lone house in the orchard. A firefight ensued. Joint operation is in progress," the army had earlier said.

Also Read

3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Kulgam; 3 Jawans Injured

The encounter broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot, where the militants were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

Also Read

BJP Leader Abducted in Kashmir, Rescued: J&K Police

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!