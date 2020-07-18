3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian District
The gunfight took place in Amshipora village in Shopian.
Three militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, 18 July.
"A joint operation was launched early Saturday morning. While laying the cordon, the security forces were fired upon from the cow shed of the lone house in the orchard. A firefight ensued. Joint operation is in progress," the army had earlier said.
The encounter broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot, where the militants were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.
