Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Turkawangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district early on Tuesday, 16 June.Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told IANS that three terrorists have been killed.Security forces are said to have had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.The joint operation was launched by the police and the army early on Tuesday. As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorist hideout, the terrorists fired at them, triggering the encounter.At the end of the firefight, all three terrorists were killed. Their identities are being ascertained.With the killing of the three terrorists on Tuesday, a total of 17 terrorists have been killed in Shopian district in the last 10 days in different encounters.