Ex-Cop Files Case Against Republic TV for Defaming Mumbai Police

A former cop has filed a civil case against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, seeking the channel be restrained from defaming the Mumbai Police from undermining probe in the Television Rating Point (TRP) Scam case. Republic TV is one of the channels being investigated by the police for allegedly rigging TRPs.

The case, filed by former ACP Iqbal Shaikh through Advocate Abha Singh, accuses Republic TV of running a smear campaign against the Mumbai police. The petitioner “seeks remedies related to a sustained campaign of defamation being directed at Mumbai Police”.