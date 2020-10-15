TRP Scam: SC Refuses to Hear Republic’s Plea Against Mumbai Police

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Chandrachud on Thursday, 15 October, dismissed a petition filed by Republic TV against the Mumbai Police against its summons to members of the TV channel in the rigged TRPs case, LiveLaw reported.

The SC allowed the channel to move Bombay HC for relief instead, following which the petition was withdrawn by the channel’s counsel Harish Salve.

However, during the hearing, the bench of the Supreme Court said, “we are concerned that commissioners of police have started giving interviews” on cases.

Ahead of the hearing on Thursday, the Mumbai Police has filed an affidavit in the SC urging the apex court to dismiss the petition filed by Republic TV challenging the ongoing investigation by the police against them.