Depositors’ Money Safe, in Touch With RBI: FM on Yes Bank Crisis
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 6 March, said that she could assure all depositors of Yes Bank that their money was safe, a day after the Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month.
She also said that their immediate priority was to ensure that Yes Bank customers are able to withdraw money within the stated Rs 50,000 cap imposed by RBI.
She added that the RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das had assured her that there would be no loss to any Yes Bank depositor.
“Both RBI and the government are looking at the Yes Bank issue in detail,” she said, adding that they have taken a course which will be in everyone's interest.
Sitharaman said on Friday that the RBI, as a regulator is working for an early resolution the issue and that steps were being taken keeping in mind the interest of depositors, bank and economy.
Moratorium Imposed by RBI
The board of Yes Bank has been superseded with immediate effect, the RBI said on Thursday.
"...the Central Government, after considering an application made by the Reserve Bank of India under sub-section (1) of that section, hereby makes an Order of Moratorium in respect of Yes Bank Limited," a statement by the Finance Ministry reads.
It adds that it would also put a stay on the "commencement or continuance of all actions and proceedings against the banking company during the period of moratorium."
Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar has taken charge as administrator for Yes Bank.
(With inputs from PTI.)
