‘Scheme to Revive Yes Bank in 30 Days’: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

He maintained that the RBI will come up a plan very soon.

“Let me assure you that our banking sector continues to be sound and safe," Das said, adding that RBI was ready to effectively deal with the challenge ahead.

"We stand committed to maintaining stability of financial and banking sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Das also assured that the central bank will take every measure needed to secure the economy against the challenges arising from the coronavirus epidemic.

“RBI stands ready to intervene in whatever way required to respond to epidemic challenges,” Das said, as he expects global growth to slow down due to coronavirus.