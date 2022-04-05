ED Attaches Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain, Relatives' Assets of Rs 4.8 Cr
The said companies are allegedly linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his relatives.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 5 April, said it has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his relatives.
The properties belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd & others have been attached in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a disproportionate assets case.
"Enforcement Directorate (ED), after initiating a money-laundering probe against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to his family and firms, under PMLA 2002," the ED said in a statement.
"Companies beneficially owned and controlled by him included Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metalimpex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, and individuals included Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, Indu Jain under PMLA, 2002," the statement further said.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.