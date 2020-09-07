Did EC Hire a Social Media Firm That Misused BJP Leaders’ Names?

Before publishing our article on 6th August - we had asked TSD Corporation these questions:

Q1. Your website says, "Working closely with PMO". Are you still working with PMO and with other BJP leaders as your clients, as mentioned on your website?

Q2. Have you worked with any other political party apart from BJP?

Q3. Did you inform the Election Commission that you work closely with BJP politicians?

But we received no reply.

We had also written to the Election Commission, waited for a whole week, but had got no reply.

After the article was published, we got a response from the EC. We also received a notice from an Hon’ble Union Minister's office stating that the Minister was never a client of TSD Corporation -