Bihar Polls: No Postal Ballot Facility to Voters Above 65, EC Says

After criticism from various political parties, the Election Commission on Thursday, 16 July said that it has decided not to extend the facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 years of age in the coming Bihar Assembly elections and in bypolls due in near future.

The Commission, in a statement, said that it “has been constantly monitoring the electoral preparedness” for the coming by-elections and the Bihar polls “in view of this unprecedented environment.”

“The Commission has already limited the number of electors to one thousand for each polling station for ease of voting, especially for elderly and vulnerable sections of electors, in COVID-19 situations,” it said.