Poor Checking of EVM-VVPAT in 2019 General Polls: Engineers Reveal

That's the view of an engineer who worked on contract with ECIL or Electronics Corporation of India Limited, a Public Sector Unit or PSU, that manufactures EVM and VVPAT machines for the Election Commission or EC.

Speaking to The Quint on the condition of anonymity, he reveals how engaging private engineers poses serious security risks to India’s election process.

In August 2019, The Quint had shown how the EC had hired engineers on contract basis, to handle EVM and VVPAT machines for State Elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, through a private company - T&M Services Consulting Private Limited.

We also showed that T&M Services was not even empanelled by the EC to hire engineers on contract.