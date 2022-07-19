ADVERTISEMENT
ED Arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Aide Pankaj Mishra: Report
Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 19 July, arrested Pankaj Mishra, political aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, over money laundering charges in Ranchi, news agency PTI cited officials as saying.
The officials added that Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and claimed that he was "evasive in his replies" during questioning.
(This will be updated with more details.)
