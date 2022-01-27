'Don't Have Control Over Country': Khan Sir, Accused of Inciting RRB Aspirants
As the protests turned violent, the Railway Ministry suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 exams.
In the wake of massive protests by students against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) two-exam policy, during which a passenger train was set on fire and another was attacked with stones on Wednesday, 26 January, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the famous teacher and YouTuber – Khan Sir of Patna.
Speaking at a press conference, Khan Sir held the RRB responsible for the ruckus. The FIR, however, holds him responsible for 'instigating' the students.
Khan Sir said that while the NTPC students who were protesting earlier were less in number, they were waiting for a solution. He added that the RRB did not solve the problem, but instead asked students of Group D to take two exams. The students who have now come out to protest are these 1.5 crore students, who are in Group D, he said.
"The biggest mistake is of the RRB," he stressed. "There was a ruckus at Patna Rajinder Nagar terminal, where the RRB should have come, but everyone except them reached there, including the collector, Bihar Police, SSP, among other officers. This is despite the fact that the RRB office is at a distance of two kilometers," he added.
Khan Sir said that more than 80 lakh students had tweeted about the issue, but the RRB did not wake up from their slumber. He added that they wouldn't have if such an incident (train being set on fire) had not happened.
Demanding that all the students, who have been arrested, be released, Khan Sir said, "Our team stands with all those students and is also providing them legal aid. Our team is also getting mobiles for those students whose mobiles were broken by the police."
Why Are RRB Aspirants Protesting?
Aspirants of the railway exam have intensified their protest over the past few days, claiming that the second stage of the selection amounted to "cheating" those aspirants who had cleared the first stage of the NTPC.
"There was only one examination mentioned in the RRB notification 2019. Now, the RRB has issued fresh notifications, where it has mentioned two examinations. Many of the selected candidates are disqualified in the second examination. This is complete cheating by the RRB. Its officials are playing with the futures of the students," reported IANS, quoting Andhir Sahay, a student protesting at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna.
Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the exams that had advertised over 35,000 posts from level 2 to level 6. The pay range started from Rs 19,900 and went on to Rs 35,400 per month. Approximately 60 lakh students had appeared for the exam.
In conclusion, Khan Sir said that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had the wrong information because he received it from the RRB, which "has caused all the mess."
On the allegations leveled against him, Khan Sir said that he did not have control over the whole country. "Sitting in Bihar, I cannot control everyone till Kanyakumari. I had told the students of Arrah, but nothing happened there. I made a video about Gaya, but that video was removed."
