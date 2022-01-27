Bihar: FIR Against YouTuber Khan Sir, Others, for Inciting Railway Aspirants
Khan Sir is said to have gone underground along with five other teachers of his private teaching institute.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a private teacher, a popular Youtuber who goes by the name of 'Khan Sir', 16 students, and other unidentified persons on Thursday, 27 January, for inciting a mob of students that set a passenger train on fire, indulged in vandalism, and damaged railway property in Bihar in the last three days, The New Indian Express reported.
Students in Bihar have been protesting against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) two-exam policy. The Railway Ministry, on Wednesday, 26 January, suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams.
The police complaint was lodged at Patrakar Nagar police station in Patna based on the statements of some protestors who were taken into custody on Monday and Tuesday.
In their statements, the protestors revealed the name of Khan Sir, who provides coaching for competitive examinations and has gained popularity on Youtube for his unique style of teaching.
Khan Sir Is Said to Have Gone Underground
Khan Sir is said to have gone underground along with five other teachers of his private teaching institute, Khan GS Research Centre in Patna, after learning about the FIR registered against him. They have been accused of orchestrating the agitation by the job aspirants and charged with inciting the students to protest in the FIR.
"We have obtained the video circulated by prime accused, Khan Sir," an investigating officer was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.
SK Jha, Navin, Amarnath, Gagan Pratap, and Gopal Verma are the other teachers who have been named as accused in the FIR.
They have been booked under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 151 (Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 152 (Assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot, etc.), 186 ( Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 187 ( Omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 120 (B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Aspirants of the railway exam had intensified their protest over the last few days, claiming that the second stage of the selection amounted to "cheating" those aspirants who had cleared the first stage of the NTPC.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express.)
