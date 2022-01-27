Bihar: FIR Against YouTuber Khan Sir, Others, for Inciting Railway Aspirants

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a private teacher, a popular Youtuber who goes by the name of 'Khan Sir', 16 students, and other unidentified persons on Thursday, 27 January, for inciting a mob of students that set a passenger train on fire, indulged in vandalism, and damaged railway property in Bihar in the last three days, The New Indian Express reported.

Students in Bihar have been protesting against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) two-exam policy. The Railway Ministry, on Wednesday, 26 January, suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams.

The police complaint was lodged at Patrakar Nagar police station in Patna based on the statements of some protestors who were taken into custody on Monday and Tuesday.