Railway Exam Postponed Amid Protests, Aspirants Set Train on Fire in Bihar

As protests against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) two-exam policy turned violent in Bihar, the Railway Ministry on Wednesday, 26 January, suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams.

According to a notice issued by the ministry, a high-power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by the aspirants. The committee, according to the notice, will be headed by Deepak Peter, the Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations) of the Railway Board.

The notice reads that candidates can lodge their grievances and suggestions with the committee at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in within three weeks, till 16 February.

"Candidates are given three weeks' time, up to 16.02.2022, to submit their concerns, and the committee, after examining these concerns, will submit its recommendations by 04.03.2022," read the notice.