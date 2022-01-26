Railway Exam Postponed Amid Protests, Aspirants Set Train on Fire in Bihar
A high-power committee has been formed to look into the concerns raised by the aspirants.
As protests against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) two-exam policy turned violent in Bihar, the Railway Ministry on Wednesday, 26 January, suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams.
According to a notice issued by the ministry, a high-power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by the aspirants. The committee, according to the notice, will be headed by Deepak Peter, the Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations) of the Railway Board.
The notice reads that candidates can lodge their grievances and suggestions with the committee at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in within three weeks, till 16 February.
"Candidates are given three weeks' time, up to 16.02.2022, to submit their concerns, and the committee, after examining these concerns, will submit its recommendations by 04.03.2022," read the notice.
Protesters Set Train Coach on Fire
Protesting aspirants on Wednesday set a railway coach on fire in Bihar's Gaya. Speaking to news agency ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police of Gaya Aditya Kumar said that the "situation is under control" and that some protesters have been identified.
"Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them," he said.
"We want to tell the students that they should not get influenced by anyone, and not damage govt property. A committee has been formed by the government to look into the matter."Aditya Kumar, SSP Gaya
The latest notification by the Railway Ministry comes a day after thousands of protesting aspirants blockaded the Delhi-Kolkata line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna and Arrah on 24 January.
"Such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline, rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job. Videos of such activities will be examined…and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining a railway job," read a notice issued by the Railway Ministry on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, agitating aspirants had stopped the passage of various trains, including Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express, and South Bihar Express.
A large number of students had also assembled at the Fatuha railway station in Patna district and stopped a goods train.
Why Are RRB Aspirants Protesting?
Aspirants of the railway exam have have intensified their protest over the past few days, claiming that the second stage of the selection amounted to "cheating" those aspirants who had cleared the first stage of the NTPC.
"There was only one examination mentioned in the RRB notification 2019. Now, the RRB has issued fresh notifications, where it has mentioned two examinations. Many of the selected candidates are disqualified in the second examination. This is complete cheating by the RRB. Its officials are playing with the futures of the students," reported IANS, quoting Andhir Sahay, a student protesting at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna.
(With inputs from IANS, The Indian Express.)
