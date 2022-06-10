‘Disgraceful’: China Slams US General’s Remarks on Border Dispute With India
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused US officials of adding “fuel to the fire”.
A day after a US General visiting India said that Chinese activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as “eye-opening”, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded on Thursday, 9 June, that China and India can resolve border issues through constructive dialogue and accused US officials of adding “fuel to the fire”.
General Charles A Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, who is on a four-day tour of India, had said that infrastructure development by the Chinese is “alarming” and questioned their intentions.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press conference,
"Some US officials have pointed fingers and sought to fan the flame and drive a wedge between the two countries. This is disgraceful. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability."
Border Situation ‘Stable in General’: China
Describing the border situation as "stable in general,", the Chinese spokesperson added that the border dispute is a matter between the two nations.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India is carefully monitoring the developments along with its border areas including the construction of infrastructure by the Chinese side in the eastern Ladakh sector.
He said,
“The government is committed to and takes all adequate and appropriate measures to safeguard territorial integrity and sovereignty as the developments in recent years have clearly demonstrated.”
Bagchi added that India is in continuous communication with the Chinese side through both military and diplomatic channels.
Government 'Betraying' India: Rahul Gandhi
Reacting to the US General’s statements on the “alarming” situation in Ladakh, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of allegedly betraying the country by turning a blind eye to the infrastructure build-up by China at the borders.
Gandhi tweeted on Friday, “China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the Government is betraying India."
(With inputs from ANI.)
