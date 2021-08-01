Disengagement Expected at Hot Springs After Recent India-China Talks: Report

Disengagement at friction areas like Hot Springs, Gogra is expected after the twelfth round of top commander level talks between India and China concluded on Saturday, 31 July, reported The Print.

Military delegates from India and China deliberated for almost nine hours to resolve the border crisis on Saturday at Moldo on the Chinese side in the Ladakh region.

A “graduated disengagement” is likely to take place at the Gogra and Hot Springs areas and a formal joint statement may be issued by India on 2 or 3 August, reported The Print, quoting sources.

The Indian delegation was led by Leh-based XIV Corps chief Lt Gen PGK Menon, and Additional Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Naveen Srivastava.

The Chinese military delegation was led by the Commander of the PLA's Western Theatre Command, Xu Qiling, who was appointed earlier this month.