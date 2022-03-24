J&K 'Internal Issue' of India, Says MEA After Chinese Foreign Minister's Barb
China has time and again reiterated its support to Pakistan's stand on the matter of Jammu and Kashmir.
India on Wednesday, 23 March, said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and rejected the "uncalled reference" to it by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at a function in Pakistan.
"Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues," ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday in response to queries on the Chinese Foreign Minister's speech, NDTV reported.
Wang had, in his opening speech at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan, made a reference to Kashmir.
"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," he had said.
New Delhi's rejection of Wang Yi's comments came amid discussions between both the sides over a possible visit by him to New Delhi within two days.
After a joint statement was issued last month by China and Pakistan, referencing J&K, India rejected the reference and asserted that the region "have been, are and will" remain integral and inalienable parts of India.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
