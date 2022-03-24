J&K 'Internal Issue' of India, Says MEA After Chinese Foreign Minister's Barb

India on Wednesday, 23 March, said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and rejected the "uncalled reference" to it by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at a function in Pakistan.

"Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues," ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday in response to queries on the Chinese Foreign Minister's speech, NDTV reported.

Wang had, in his opening speech at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan, made a reference to Kashmir.

"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," he had said.