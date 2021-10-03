Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over the Chinese Invasion at Ladakh, Uttarakhand

The invasion came at a time when a standoff has been continuing between Indian and Chinese troops at several areas in eastern Ladakh, even though both parties have completed disengagement at two sensitive areas.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, while India has been maintaining a strict vigil throughout the 3,500 km long LAC, China too has ramped up infrastructure along the sector.

The standoff between Indian and Chinese troops began in early May, last year, after a violent fight erupted between both parties at the Pangong lake area. Subsequently, the two countries significantly increased deployment of soldiers and weapons.

This year, in February, both the countries had finished the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the banks of Pangong lake. Both now have around 50,000 to 60,000 troops each at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive area.