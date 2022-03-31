China & LAC: Why Is India Building a Road Through an Arunachal Sanctuary?

Located almost in the middle of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh is the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary, through which a road is being constructed for increased surveillance of the contentious border with China.

The road, which is being built from the entrance of the sanctuary, will cover a distance of around 30 kilometres to the Brungu Base Camp of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The project is being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, with the assistance of local firms.

The sanctuary will eventually be linked to the highway that connects Dibang Valley’s district headquarters of Anini to Roing in Lower Dibang Valley.