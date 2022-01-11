Concerned by China’s Attempt to Intimidate: US on India-China Border Row
The White House said in a statement that the US is closely monitoring disengagement talks between India and China
The United States (US) expressed its concern over China’s attempt to intimidate its neighbours, referring to India-China border dispute, in a press conference on Tuesday, 11 January.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that China’s aggressive behaviour towards gaining territory could be “destabilizing” for world harmony.
The statement comes a day ahead of the 14th round of military-level talks between India and China at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.
In the next round of meetings, India is expected to discuss disengagement of Chinese troops in Indian side of eastern Ladakh, mainly in the Hot Springs area.
Psaki said, “We've been pretty clear how we view Beijing's behaviour in the region and around the world. We believe it can be destabilising. And we're concerned by the People's Republic of China's attempt to intimidate its neighbours.”
She added that the US is closely monitoring the disengagement talks between India and China and hopes for a “peaceful resolution of these border disputes.”
The Sino-Indian border tensions erupted on 5 May 2020 when forces of both sides clashed in Pangong lake area, Eastern Ladakh. Consequently, the military presence of both the Indian and the Chinese armies was boosted.
Since the May 2020 clashes, many rounds of talks have been held for disengagement of troops. The 12th round had led to the successful disengagement from Gogra.
However, the 13th meeting on 10 October last year resulted in a stalemate as both sides failed to make headway into the talks.
China has been dominating several resource-rich regions in the Indo-Pacific region with its military manoeuvring and other world powers, including India and the US, have expressed concern over China’s claim to a huge portion of the disputed South China Sea.
(With inputs from PTI.)
