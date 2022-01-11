Concerned by China’s Attempt to Intimidate: US on India-China Border Row

The United States (US) expressed its concern over China’s attempt to intimidate its neighbours, referring to India-China border dispute, in a press conference on Tuesday, 11 January.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that China’s aggressive behaviour towards gaining territory could be “destabilizing” for world harmony.

The statement comes a day ahead of the 14th round of military-level talks between India and China at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.