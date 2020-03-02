Delhi Violence: Kapil Mishra Raises Rs 71L for Hindu Victims Only

"Delhi saw one of the worst riots in the country's history where many underprivileged families' lives got impacted. Many lost their loved ones, properties (shops/homes etc) due to the violent riots" – thus opens BJP member Kapil Mishra's crowdfunding campaign on CrowdKash, an online platform. The goal of the campaign, as described on the page, "is to identify families who are massively impacted due to the riots and help them with monetary assistance."

According to the page statistics, Mishra has already managed to cross his set target of Rs 71 lakh. However, this relief fund comes with a caveat – the money will be used exclusively for Hindu victims of the Delhi violence.