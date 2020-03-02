Delhi Violence: Kapil Mishra Raises Rs 71L for Hindu Victims Only
"Delhi saw one of the worst riots in the country's history where many underprivileged families' lives got impacted. Many lost their loved ones, properties (shops/homes etc) due to the violent riots" – thus opens BJP member Kapil Mishra's crowdfunding campaign on CrowdKash, an online platform. The goal of the campaign, as described on the page, "is to identify families who are massively impacted due to the riots and help them with monetary assistance."
According to the page statistics, Mishra has already managed to cross his set target of Rs 71 lakh. However, this relief fund comes with a caveat – the money will be used exclusively for Hindu victims of the Delhi violence.
'Short Term Relief for Underprivileged Hindu Families'
On Sunday, 1 March, Mishra tweeted the link to the crowdfunding page, writing that citizens from across India and even NRIs were extending support to the victims of the violence, and urged others to do the same.
According to the page, an on-ground team is looking for families who qualify for Mishra's relief fund.
The campaign promises to transfer funds directly to the victims, and provide regular updates and full transparency.
Who Are the Donors?
The page says that the campaign is managed by a group of 'Dharmics,' under the leadership of Mishra, described as an ex-Delhi MLA. Mishra, who joined the BJP after exiting the AAP, has notably been at the centre of controversy after he raised slogans promoting violence at a pro-CAA rally.
According to the list of backers, compiled by the website itself, four individuals have donated over Rs 1 lakh each, with a total of 3,969 backers in all.
Forty-seven people have been killed and over 200 injured because of the violence in northeast parts of Delhi. The Delhi government has also begun relief and rehabilitation work for all victims of the violence.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )