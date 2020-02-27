Case Filed Against Kapil Mishra in Muzaffarpur Court

The complaint has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sedition, murder, attempt to murder, cheating, criminal conspiracy and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Mishra, a former AAP MLA who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, had led a gathering in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area in the national capital on Sunday after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups.