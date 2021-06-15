NE Delhi Riots: HC Grants Bail to 3 UAPA Accused Under FIR 59

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to three Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) accused, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita, on Tuesday, 15 June.

The Bench led by Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani announced the conditions for bail which is subject to a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two local sureties. The accused will also have to surrender their passports and not indulge in activities that could hamper the investigation in the case.

They have been granted bail in the case registered under FIR 59 – one of the northeast Delhi riots cases that aims to unravel the alleged large-scale conspiracy that the Delhi Police special cell has been probing.

While Asif Iqbal Tanha is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita are PhD scholars at Jawaharlal Nehru University.