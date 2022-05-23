Delhi Likely to Witness Another Spell of Rain, Thunderstorms on Monday Night
The IMD said that heatwave conditions were not likely to impact Delhi at least over the next six days.
Delhi will likely witness another spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms on the night of Monday, 23 May, after rains were witnessed during the early hours of the day, bringing much needed relief from the scorching heat that had gripped the city over the last few weeks.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave conditions were not likely to impact Delhi at least over the next six days.
During the night, the capital is likely to witness rain and strong winds of 50-60 kmph. Similar weather is also expected in Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and northern Rajasthan, as per the weather department.
Delhi Temp Fell by 11 Degrees on Monday Due to Heavy Rains
Delhi and its surrounding regions had woken up to heavy rains on Monday, which led to a drastic fall in the surface temperature. According to the IMD, between 5.40 am and 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.
As per the police, 62 PCR (police control room) calls related to uprooted trees were received following the storm. Meanwhile, eight vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged after the trees were uprooted during the storm.
Delhi officials confirmed that houses had collapsed in Jawalpuri, Gokalpuri, Shankar road, and Moti Nagar.
Not just buildings, visuals emerged of trees uprooted in places like Lodhi Gardens. This also led to traffic jams in various areas of the city including ITO, DND and near AIIMS.
The downpour led to waterlogging and power outage in several areas. Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also affected due to the weather.
