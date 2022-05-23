Delhi Likely to Witness Another Spell of Rain, Thunderstorms on Monday Night

Delhi and its surrounding regions had woken up to heavy rains on Monday, which led to a drastic fall in the surface temperature. According to the IMD, between 5.40 am and 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.

As per the police, 62 PCR (police control room) calls related to uprooted trees were received following the storm. Meanwhile, eight vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged after the trees were uprooted during the storm.

Delhi officials confirmed that houses had collapsed in Jawalpuri, Gokalpuri, Shankar road, and Moti Nagar.

Not just buildings, visuals emerged of trees uprooted in places like Lodhi Gardens. This also led to traffic jams in various areas of the city including ITO, DND and near AIIMS.