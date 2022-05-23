Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra Halted Amid Heavy Rain; Orange Alert Issued

Helicopter services have also been discontinued as of now.

“After the orange alert and incessant rain since morning, we have stopped devotees on foot and have been urging them to return to their hotel. Do not hike to the temple for now and stay safe,” news agency ANI quoted Rudraprayag Circle Officer Pramod Kumar as saying.

“An orange alert is on for tomorrow as well. We have stopped around 5,000 people from Guptkashi. Helicopter services are also closed for now,” Kumar added.