Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra Halted Amid Heavy Rain; Orange Alert Issued
The Uttarakhand government, on Monday, 23 May, announced the halting of the Kedarnath yatra amid heavy rains in the state, where an orange alert was issued. Several places in Uttarakhand experienced thunderstorms on Monday.
The pilgrims walking their way up to the shrine were also stopped and asked to return to their hotels due to the rough weather conditions.
Helicopter services have also been discontinued as of now.
“After the orange alert and incessant rain since morning, we have stopped devotees on foot and have been urging them to return to their hotel. Do not hike to the temple for now and stay safe,” news agency ANI quoted Rudraprayag Circle Officer Pramod Kumar as saying.
“An orange alert is on for tomorrow as well. We have stopped around 5,000 people from Guptkashi. Helicopter services are also closed for now,” Kumar added.
The Char Dham Yatra did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it started on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on 3 May. While Kedarnath reopened on 6 May, Badrinath reopened on 8 May.
(With inputs from ANI.)
