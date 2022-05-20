Domestic Worker in Delhi's Rajouri Garden Beaten by Employers, Hair Chopped Off

According to Hindustan Times, the agency received a call from the couple on Sunday saying that she was unwell.

After the couple dropped her to the agency office, she was unable to move and was discovered by Kumar in a pool of her own urine.

"I took her to the hospital where she told me that the couple would assault her regularly. On Sunday, the couple dragged out of her room and chopped off her hair. She had injuries all over her body," Kumar told HT.