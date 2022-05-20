Domestic Worker in Delhi's Rajouri Garden Beaten by Employers, Hair Chopped Off
A woman was allegedly beaten and her hair was chopped off by her employers in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.
A 48-year old woman working as domestic worker in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, was allegedly beaten and her hair chopped off by her employers, the police said on Thursday, 19 May.
The victim identified as Rajni (48) from Siliguri, West Bengal worked in Delhi as a domestic help at the residence of a man identified as Abhineet and his wife.
The victim’s family has been informed and she is currently being treated at the Safdarjung hospital, as per the police. The police said that the incident took place on Sunday.
“She initially told me that she fell. The next day she told another maid that her employers beat her a lot,” Praveen Kumar, whose placement agency Rajni worked for said.
“She told me that they beat her. They also chopped her hair. She had injuries on her head, legs and she was covered with bruises,” he added.
What Exactly Happened?
According to Hindustan Times, the agency received a call from the couple on Sunday saying that she was unwell.
After the couple dropped her to the agency office, she was unable to move and was discovered by Kumar in a pool of her own urine.
"I took her to the hospital where she told me that the couple would assault her regularly. On Sunday, the couple dragged out of her room and chopped off her hair. She had injuries all over her body," Kumar told HT.
The police received information of a medico-legal-case (MLC) from Safdarjung Hospital on 17 May after was brought to the casualty wing with an alleged history of physical abuse with injuries that dated two-three days back.
A case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 355 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
