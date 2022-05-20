Temperature in Delhi To Remain at 44°C, Rainfall Expected in Northern States
Showers, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning are expected to occur in Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and Uttarakhand
Amid the ongoing heatwave, New Delhi is likely to witness temperatures settling at 44 degrees Celsius during the day and 31 degrees Celsius at night on Friday, 20 May, similar to the temperatures recorded on the previous day. The peak may occur at around 3 pm in the day, predicted The Weather Channel (TWC).
Temperatures in Gurgaon, Noida, and Najafgarh are expected to settle at 44 degrees Celsius, while Ghaziabad may witness 45 degrees Celsius.
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and Banda are expected to face 46 degrees Celsius, and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar are predicted to witness 45 degrees Celsius on Friday, as per the forecast.
"Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, south Punjab and south Haryana on 19 and 20 May," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.
Fresh Rainfall, Lightning, and Thunderstorms Expected in the North
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for the northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya till 21 May. A yellow alert has been issued for Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Tripura till 21 May.
Showers, thunderstorms, heavy winds, hailstorms, and lightning are expected to occur in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, TWC predicted.
These showers are likely to impact some regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab on Friday and Saturday. Dust storms are also expected to occur in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Once different regions are hit with rainfall, "the maximum temperatures will fall by 2-4°C for the subsequent three days," the TWC said.
A 'yellow watch' remains over Tamil Nadu till Sunday as a preparedness measure amidst the heavy downpour.
