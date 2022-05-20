Temperature in Delhi To Remain at 44°C, Rainfall Expected in Northern States

Amid the ongoing heatwave, New Delhi is likely to witness temperatures settling at 44 degrees Celsius during the day and 31 degrees Celsius at night on Friday, 20 May, similar to the temperatures recorded on the previous day. The peak may occur at around 3 pm in the day, predicted The Weather Channel (TWC).

Temperatures in Gurgaon, Noida, and Najafgarh are expected to settle at 44 degrees Celsius, while Ghaziabad may witness 45 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and Banda are expected to face 46 degrees Celsius, and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar are predicted to witness 45 degrees Celsius on Friday, as per the forecast.