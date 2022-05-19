Delhi High Court Sets Aside AAP Govt's Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme

The then Lt Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal, who resigned recently, had stalled the scheme announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The central government, arguing against the scheme, had stated that fair price shop owners formed an essential part of the National Food Security Act, and the scheme announced by the state government goes against the act.

Arguing on behalf of the Delhi government, Abhishek Manu Singhvi had stated that the scheme was introduced in public interest and to uphold the right to food for every citizen.

He also added that the National Food Security Act did not prohibit doorstep ration delivery, and that the LG had used an "obstructive" approach to stall the rollout of the proposed scheme, as per LiveLaw.