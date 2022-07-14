Dalit Gang Rape Survivor Run Over by Motorcycle in UP, Loses Leg

A Dalit gang rape survivor from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, had to undergo amputation as her tormentors allegedly ran a motorcycle over her leg and later abandoned her near a railway track.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case and two accused have been arrested.

The ones arrested have been identified as Mahesh and Mahendra from Mathura. However, one of the accused remains unidentified.

FIR was registered by the police against the three under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gang-rape), 328 (causing hurt), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), along with section 3 (2) (5) (punishment for atrocities) of the SC/ST Act.