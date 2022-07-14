Dalit Gang Rape Survivor Run Over by Motorcycle in UP, Loses Leg
The survivor had to undergo amputation as her tormentors allegedly ran a motorcycle over her leg.
A Dalit gang rape survivor from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, had to undergo amputation as her tormentors allegedly ran a motorcycle over her leg and later abandoned her near a railway track.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case and two accused have been arrested.
The ones arrested have been identified as Mahesh and Mahendra from Mathura. However, one of the accused remains unidentified.
FIR was registered by the police against the three under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gang-rape), 328 (causing hurt), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), along with section 3 (2) (5) (punishment for atrocities) of the SC/ST Act.
According to the complaint filed by the survivor, one of the accused, who was from her village, volunteered to pick her up on 24 May while she was leaving her village for Kosi Kalan to withdraw money from her bank.
The accused phoned his two friends on the way, and the trio then made her consume an intoxicant before raping her.
The suspects then ran over her legs with a motorcycle before abandoning her close to a railroad track.
The survivor was spotted by the railway police and rushed to a government hospital in Kosi Kalan. However, she was referred to hospitals in Mathura, Agra and finally Haryana, where her left leg was amputated.
